Tracking Coronavirus: 5,511 new cases reported in Florida, shattering record for daily increases

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

10:45 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 109,014 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,281 deaths. That is an increase of 5,511 cases and 43 deaths since Tuesday morning.

This sets the record for the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in Florida yet. The previous record was hit on June 19 with an increase of 4,049 cases.

10:00 a.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a major announcement in Florida at 2:30 p.m. You can watch it live on FOX 35 News.

8:30 a.m. -- A 17-year-old Florida resident has become the state’s youngest coronavirus-related death, according to state health data.

7:15 a.m. -- Orange County will be giving out free personal protective equipment to small businesses at several locations this week. Locations and how to register HERE.

Advertisement

6:00 a.m. -- A Walmart in Orlando is temporarily closing to be sanitized, the company confirmed.

A company spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News on Tuesday that the Walmart near John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road is temporarily closing so that an outside specialist can sanitize the store.

5:30 a.m. -- Universal Orlando has announced an undisclosed number of layoffs following the coronavirus shutdown that ran from late March to early June.

5:00 a.m. -- A surge in COVID-19 testing is happening as coronavirus cases continue to jump in the Sunshine State. Nearly 3,300 new cases were reported Tuesday. List of testing sites HERE.

RELATED: LIST: Coronavirus testings sites throughout Central Florida

Despite the rise in new infections, Governor DeSantis has not signaled any possibility of retreat from reopening the state after three months of closures that have damaged the economy, keeping hundreds of thousands of people from their jobs and disrupting the day-to-day lives of Floridians.

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs can now operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. Only seated patrons can receive service.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

RELATED: Orange County distributing free PPE to small businesses this week

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

RELATED: EU considers barring US travelers as it reopens, citing coronavirus response, sources say

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

RELATED: Universal Orlando announces layoffs following coronavirus shutdown

Globally, there have been over 9.2 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 478,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the interactive John Hopkins University dashboard

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.