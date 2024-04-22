Express store closings: These Florida stores to close amid bankruptcy filing

Express filed for bankruptcy and announced that 95 of its stores would permanently close, including a handful in Florida.

According to the filing, there are at least five Florida Express retail stores set to close. Store-closing sales could begin as soon as Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the clothing retailer said.

The retailer also announced that all 10 of its UpWest stores would close. However, UpWest had no physical stores in Florida, according to its website.

Express stores closing in Florida

Five Express stores have been scheduled to close in Florida. It appears none in Central Florida are set to close.

Citrus Park Town Center, 8021 Citrus Park, Tampa

Countryside Mall, 27001 U.S. Highway 19 N, Clearwater

Bayside, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

Lincoln Road, 904 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

According to Express' website, there are 29 Express stores and 17 Express Factory Outlet stores in Florida. It appears that the closest planned closure to Central Florida is Clearwater and Tampa.

The retailer said closing sales at those stores would begin as early as Tuesday, April 23.

Express stores closing: See the full list

Express has plans to close 95 stores across 30 states, plus Washington D.C., according to a list of locations included in its bankruptcy filing.

Here is the complete list of Express stores that are closing, according to the company's bankruptcy filing:

New buyer in the works for Express?

In a news release, Express said it filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection in Delaware after receiving a "non-binding letter of intent" from WHP Global, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and Brookfield Properties to purchase a majority of the brand's stores and operations.

"We continue to make meaningful progress refining our product assortments, driving demand, connecting with customers and strengthening our operations," said Stewart Glendinning, Chief Executive Officer, in a prepared statement.

"We are taking an important step that will strengthen our financial position and enable Express to continue advancing our business initiatives. WHP has been a strong partner to the Company since 2023, and the proposed transaction will provide us additional financial resources, better position the business for profitable growth and maximize value for our stakeholders."