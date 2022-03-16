County-by-county: When severe weather could strike your area today

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the potential for severe weather in Central Florida for the second day in a row.

Today's severe weather risk is 'likely' for damaging wind gusts, hail heavy rain and lightning. There is also a chance for an isolated tornado or two.

County-By-County estimated shower and thunderstorm arrival times:

Marion County: Storms likely at noon

Lake County: 2 p.m.

Flagler & Volusia counties: 3 p.m.

Orange County 3:30 p.m.

Seminole County: 3:34 p.m.

Brevard: 5:30 p.m.

Remember these are estimated times and could change. The severe risk will heighten this afternoon.

Late night, the storms will have passed and we're looking dry for your St. Patty's Day festivities.

