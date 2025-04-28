Lanes reopen on Florida's Turnpike after van overturns in Osceola County, 5 dead, 7 injured: FHP

The Brief Five people were killed, and seven others injured when a van rolled over on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash, which shut down the northbound lanes for nearly 12 hours, remains under investigation.



A van rolled over and crashed on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County Sunday night, killing five and injuring seven others, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.

What we know:

The northbound lanes of the Turnpike reopened Monday morning after being closed for nearly 12 hours due to the crash, which was reported around 7:35 p.m. near mile marker 211 in the Kenansville area.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2004 E-350 van lost control, possibly due to a tire malfunction, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times, hit a guardrail, and ended up in a ditch.

Five passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, including a 29-year-old man, a 54-year-old man, and a 73-year-old woman, all from Fort Pierce, troopers said. The other two women who died have not yet been identified, according to an FHP crash report.

The van’s driver, a 66-year-old Fort Pierce man, was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. Four people were airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center and the other two were flown to Holmes Regional Medical Center, the report said.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.

