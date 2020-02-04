Land depression by vintage plane causes concern

article

DeBary city officials say they’re concerned about a historic plane after noticing a depression in the land right beside it.

A vintage F-15 soars above Memorial Park, but it’s the land below that has some worried.

"If it’s truly a sinkhole, then obviously we’ll repair it and make sure the airplane stays there in good shape."

But City Manager Carmen Rosamonda thinks the 3-foot drop, causing sidewalks to buckle is something else.

He says the problem first appeared back in 2009.

Rosamonda says whatever is underneath is deteriorating.

He wants to spend $6,000 on a geological study to find out what’s causing this land to sink.

"It’s about 15-feet from the airplane and thought it’s best to be proactive," he said.

Veteran Al Bertini enjoys looking at the plane, which is located close to his home.

"It’s a monument that’s kind of neat. I hope they don’t do anything but maintain it."

Rosamonda says, "It’s a tribute to our fallen heroes and heroes in our armed forces, so we want to make sure we protect it."

A request for the study goes before city council on Wednesday.