Lake Nona High School student killed in crash was 'kindest soul you could ever meet'

Friends, classmates, and family are mourning and remembering a Lake Nona High School student who died after being involved in a devastating and fiery crash last week in Orlando. Two other Lake Nona High School students were also hurt in the crash.

Orange County Public Schools confirmed that student Anthony Sanchez has died. The names of the other two students have not been released by the district nor law enforcement.

What they're saying:

On Thursday, a group of students and classmates attended a vigil near the crash site to remember Sanchez

"Anthony (Sanchez) was the kindest soul you could ever meet. He would uplift everyone," a student told FOX 35.

"He's not going to be remembered for how he left, but the mark that he left to everybody else," said another student.

Greg Marksberry, lead pastor at Thrive Church, said Sanchez's family attended his church. He is doing what he can to help provide a place of peace and comfort for Sanchez's family and students.

"It's a terrible reminder, a tragic reminder that life can be so short," he said.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Lake Nona High School senior Anthony Sanchez, who was involved in a tragic car accident on Wednesday. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," Orange County Public Schools said in a statement, adding that grief counselors are available for students and staff.

What we know:

The crash happened on Wednesday, shortly after 11 a.m. on northbound Narcoossee Road, between Savannah Park and Nonacrest Drives in Orlando – and a few miles away from Lake Nona High School.

Police said it appears two vehicles were speeding and driving recklessly – weaving in and out of traffic, according to witness reports – prior to the crash. At some point, both vehicles left the roadway and struck some trees not far from each other. Both vehicles then caught on fire.

Three people – students at Lake Nona High School – were rushed to the hospital. Two were said to have non-life-threatening injuries, and a third was said to have critical injuries.

Videos shared with FOX 35 Orlando showed both vehicles heavily damaged and on fire, as first responders and paramedics rushed to put out the flames and assist. One video showed multiple paramedics using heavy equipment, while others sprayed water on the flames. Another video appeared to show people tending to someone in the street.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has photos or videos of the crash to contact the Orlando Police Department. If you want to remain anonymous, you can submit to Crimeline.