Lake Minneola football to honor alum, fallen LCSO Master Deputy Bradley Link at season opener

The Lake Minneola Hawks will honor fallen Lake County Sheriff's Office Master Deputy Bradley Link at their first football game of the season on Friday night.

Deputy Link, who graduated from Lake Minneola High School in 2015, was shot and killed during an ambush at a call for service at a home in Eustis on Aug. 2.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Master Deputy Bradley Link (Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Lake Minneola will host Land O'Lakes on Friday at 7 p.m. Not only is it the first game of the season, but it marks the Hawks' new era with a new secondary logo and a new head football coach, former NFL player Mike McGlynn.

Friday's game will feature a moment of silence for Deputy Link and a special presentation.

