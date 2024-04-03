Lake Eola swans in the clear after bird flu deaths, City of Orlando says

There have been no new bird flu-related swan deaths at downtown Orlando's Lake Eola since March 1, a city spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 on Tuesday.

Lake Eola staff can reduce safety precautions around the park, which were put in place in February after several swans died from avian influenza.

Yes, that means park-goers can feed the swans again.

Back in February, the City of Orlando said they discovered several dead swans of different species. Necropsies determined that the two black-necked swans, a royal mute swan and an Australian black swan, tested positive for the bird flu. Out of an abundance of caution, city staff disinfected multiple surfaces throughout Lake Eola and also washed shoes, uniforms and equipment.

At the time, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials recommended Lake Eola to let the bird flu "run its course."

"Some birds may build immunity and estimate a month of dissipation of infections," the statement from the city said at the time.