Dead swan found at Lake Eola, officials say

A dead black neck swan was found at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando over the weekend, a spokesperson for the city confirmed to FOX 35.

The swan was discovered on Saturday by City of Orlando Families, Parks and Recreation staff.

The Orlando Police Department responded and has opened an investigation.

It remains unclear at this time how the swan died. No other details have been released.

Swans are known residents of Orlando's Lake Eola. According to the city, there are five species of swans that reside in and around the lake, and they're cared for by swan veterinarians annually.

"The swans have access to supplemental food through feeders in the lake and on the shore," the City of Orlando said. "They can also be fed lettuce, spinach, and duck pellet food found in the parks. Any other foods could be detrimental to their health, ultimately making the swans ill."

This is a developing story.