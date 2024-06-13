Orlando's Lake Eola offering 'rare' 4th of July fireworks experience

If you've ever wanted to watch Lake Eola's Fourth of July fireworks from the water, now's your chance.

The City of Orlando is offering a "rare" opportunity to witness the fireworks extravaganza from a swan boat!

Swan boat rentals typically end at 5 p.m., but on the Fourth of July holiday, a special, limited VIP experience will be available for guests from 7-10 p.m.

There are 10 boat rentals available, and interested parties will be chosen via random drawing on June 24. The rental costs $90 for the group.

For more information or to enter your name, click here.