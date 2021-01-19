Lake Eola fountain will light up amber to honor COVID-19 victims

article

The fountain at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando will light up amber on Tuesday night to honor the victims lost to COVID-19.

The City of Orlando made the announcement on Twitter.

"Tonight, the Lake Eola Park fountain lights will be amber as we join communities across the country for a national moment of unity and remembrance to honor the lives lost to COVID-19."

More than 397,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19. Over 24,136 Floridians have died since the coronavirus began in March.

The Florida Capitol, as well as state capitols around the country, will also be illuminated amber as part of the Biden-Harris inauguration’s national moment of unity and remembrance. This will coincide with the first-ever lighting display around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Poll in Washington soon after Biden arrives at the nation’s capital.

The president-elect will take the oath of office on Wednesday with a mix of in-person and virtual events planned to mark the occasion.

Biden, who has set lofty goals for his first few months as president, said his top priority is congressional approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to administer 100 million vaccines by his 100th day in office — while also providing $1,400 direct payments to Americans to stimulate the virus-hammered economy.

Last week, he outlined five stages of his program to get 100 million doses administered in that time frame, declaring, "I’m convinced we can get it done."