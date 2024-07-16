Lake County Walgreens pharmacist robbed at gunpoint for prescription pills; suspect on the run: deputies

Stream FOX 35:

Deputies are seeking information about an alleged armed robbery that took place at a Walgreens in Lake County on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. at the pharmacy located on U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to Walgreens after receiving reports that a man armed with a handgun had entered the store. When deputies arrived, however, the suspect had already fled.

The man, who is described as a white male with balding red hair and a beard who was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, allegedly brandished the gun in the pharmacy section and robbed the pharmacist of prescription pills, deputies said after they reviewed surveillance footage of the incident.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on an alleged Walgreens armed robbery on July 16, 2024. (Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.