Lake County to give households up to $3,000 in CARES Act money starting Monday

article

Beginning Monday, August 10 at noon, Lake County will begin accepting applications for the Coronavirus Relief Fund Housing Assistance Program.

The program, funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will provide assistance for past due rent, mortgage, and utilities.

Up to $3,000 is available in funding per household.

RELATED: Still haven't received your first $1,200 stimulus check? What you need to do

Applicants are strongly urged to do the following prior to completing the application:

Preregister at https://lakecountyfl.submittable.com/submi t.

Read the Coronavirus Relief Fund Housing Assistance Program’s Frequently Asked Questions.

Review the eligibility requirements.

Prepare, sign (where applicable), and scan required forms and documentation.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.