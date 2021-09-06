Expand / Collapse search

Lake County school board to vote on proposed mask policy

By FOX 35 News Staff
They will hold a vote on Thursday on the policy, which would require schools with the highest number of COVID cases to require masks until cases drop.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County school board will soon vote on a proposed mask policy.

They will hold a vote on Thursday on the policy, which would require schools with the highest number of COVID-19 cases to require masks until cases drop. Parents will be allowed to opt their children out though.

RELATED: Ron DeSantis appeals ruling on Florida's ban of mask mandates in schools

Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back with an appeal against a recent ruling that allows schools to implement mask mandates for students.

So far, 14 school districts statewide have implemented a mask mandate. That includes Orange, Brevard, Volusia, and Alachua counties. 

