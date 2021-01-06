Lake County resumes COVID-19 vaccinations after receiving 12K doses

Lake County officials have resumed COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday after closing this week because they ran out of doses.

Department of Health officials said they received 12,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and began vaccinating again at 9 a.m. at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center.

The county was having trouble distributing vaccines all week because they have been waiting for more doses.

They opened up last week for people who made appointments by phone, but the county quickly decided to switch to a first-come, first-served distribution model because of problems with registration -- and they say it worked better for them with COVID-19 testing.

RELATED: County-by-County: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida

Advertisement

"The worst problem was getting an appointment," said Tony Dix, who got the vaccine.

"The way we’ve been doing it all summer long with the tests – even when we had a high testing demand – we went to this model and it worked," said Aaron Kissler with the Department of Health Lake County.

RELATED: Warning: Scammers tricking Florida seniors into paying for COVID-19 vaccines

Officials are asking people to be patient with the lines that are expected. They expect to administer 800 to 1000 doses per day.

Lake County says they have some scheduling software that they will be implementing within the next couple of weeks.

