Warning: Scammers tricking Florida seniors into paying for COVID-19 vaccines

Beware: Scammers are trying to take advantage of those seeking COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Florida.

The health departments in Pasco and Pinellas counties say they have discovered fake Eventbrite websites to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations.

RELATED: County-by-County: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida

Seminole, Volusia, and Brevard counties all use the same site Eventbrite to book vaccine appointments.

Officials say keep in mind, registration is free. So if there is a fee or cost, it's a scam.