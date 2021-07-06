Lake Co. residents prepare for possible impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa

Lake County residents filled up sandbags on Monday in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa.

People were limited to 10 bags and were required to bring their own shovel. The following seven Lake County sandbag locations will be open again Tuesday:

Astor Area (Fire Station #10): 23023 State Road 40, Astor, FL 32102

East Lake Sports and Community Complex: 24809 Wallick Rd, Sorrento, FL 32776

P.E.A.R. Park: 26701 US Hwy 27, Leesburg, FL 34748

North Lake Regional Park: 40730 Roger Giles Rd, Umatilla, FL 32784

Minneola Athletic Complex: 1300 Fosgate Road (13930 Education Ave) Minneola, FL 34715

City of Eustis (Fire Station #22): 100 West Norton Ave, Eustis, FL 32726

City of Groveland: Open lot on Crittenden Street behind Advanced Auto Parts

No sandbags will be dispensed during storm conditions.



Lake County is under a Tropical Storm Watch and Flood Watch until further notice. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said Lake County has seen 2-4 inches of rain recently and the added rainfall from Elsa could mean flash flooding.

Lake County Emergency Manager Thomas Carpenter said he believes the county is in good shape to handle the expected rain. The emergency operations center has activated to level two, a partial activation, in response to Elsa. Carpenter is warning people to prepare and have a family communication plan in place to know where to meet during an emergency.

"[Make sure] everything [is] in place and then we have water, medication, everything lined up where we have to stay in the event of a hurricane" Carpenter said.

Sustained winds at 30-35 MPH and gusts up to 45 MPH are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday in Lake County, along with possible isolated tornadoes.

Lake County opened its Citizens Information Line on Monday.

People who need information can call 352-253-9999. Carpenter is also encouraging people to download Alert Lake for emergency notifications.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on Elsa.