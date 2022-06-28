Few clues in 2020 shooting death of teen at Kissimmee house party

A party in Kissimmee ended in bloodshed and murder.

This August will mark two years since 19-year-old Dave Sylvain was gunned down at a house party. Police said it happened at a vacation rental home on Calistoga Avenue.

At least 150 people attended the party, according to investigators, but when the shots were fired, the witnesses scattered, and with them, clues as to who was responsible.

"He’s like a big teddy bear like I know when I was growing up. I was a year older than him, so they used to think we were twins," said Dave’s sister, Djoulissa Sylvain. "We just did everything together."

Back on August 22, 2020, Kissimmee police officers were called to the house. Someone shot Sylvain and took off. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead soon after.

"I can tell you this was a party of his friends, and his friends confronted the suspect or suspects, so we’re looking for those people to come forward," said Det. Jean Paul Antepara with the Kissimmee Police Department.

If it sounds cryptic, that’s because police have little to go on.

"It’s people willing to say that they were there, and that’s one of the biggest obstacles we run into." Det. Antepara explained, "if they’re not willing to say they were actually there at the party."

Sylvain was a senior at Cypress Creek High School, and the shooting happened just two weeks before his 20th birthday.

"He was so excited for his birthday, he was about to have a party, too, but it didn’t work out like that," his sister said.

Police right now can’t even say if Sylvain was the intended target. If you know anything, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).