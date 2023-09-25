Kissimmee SWAT team puts FOX 35's Esther Bower to the test leading up the Corporate Challenge fundraiser

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be part of a SWAT team?

The agents are specially trained experts who respond to critical, dangerous scenes and work to keep the community safe in everything they do. A new series on FOX is putting celebrities to the test, seeing if they can withstand high-stress scenarios in SWAT training. FOX 35’s Esther Bower suited up herself to see what it’s really like to be part of the Kissimmee Police Department's SWAT team.

SWAT team members are always training for the worst, so they can have the best outcome in a crisis. This means, their 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily schedules are made up of shooting, sprinting, and honing skills to save a life – just to name a few of the daily stressors.

"When you see the SWAT team, that’s something that holds a higher standard," said Chris Breuer, who’s a team lead with Kissimmee’s SWAT team and always wanted to be part of the special-trained force.

The objectives of a SWAT team are simple. Clint Casselman says they go into every mission hoping "to resolve whatever conflict they may be having and trying to do so safely."

Casselman is a new recruit and just finished up SWAT school. He says getting there isn’t easy.

New members complete 100 hours of rigorous mental and physical exercises at a Central Florida training facility. When they return, team leads sharpen their skills with constant training in the shooting range and other high-stress situations. Sergeant Breuer showed Esther the ropes when she was in training.

"It’s definitely your second family, and that’s what keeps me going is making sure that I’m there for them, as well as they’re there for me," Breuer added, noting how crucial it is to look out for your teammates and be there for them so no one gets hurt.

Putting my skills to the test with the Kissimmee SWAT taught me a lot about the high standards they hold themselves to and how they navigate life-or-death situations while staying calm.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ FOX 35’s Esther Bower suited up herself to see what it’s really like to be part of the Kissimmee Police Department's SWAT team.

The 40-pound bullet protective police vest was heavy by itself, but SWAT members – and myself - ran with it on. When on calls, their vests are even heavier than mine because of guns and bullets.

Another exercise was jumping over a wall to try and drag a dummy in distress to safety. These were difficult physical challenges, but they didn’t compare to the mental fortitude it takes to succeed.

"You’re going to try to stop yourself mentally before your body will physically give out, so you really have to push through all of those mental barriers just to continue to persevere and basically reach your objective," Casselman added.

Small business teams across Central Florida can also suit up and see what it’s like. The first SWAT Corporate Challenge fundraiser is back since the pandemic. In the event, held on Oct. 14, businesses create their own SWAT teams and test their skills all while raising money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Osceola.

"What’s great about is, when you’re doing the corporate challenge event, we assign a SWAT operator to each team, and they’re kind of like your SWAT coach," Breuer said.

I had great coaches during my training and while I don’t think I’m cut out for the team, it’s clear the men and women who are put in the time and effort it takes to keep their communities safe.