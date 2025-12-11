Lawsuit filed against Circle K Stores claims death of Edgewater Police officer was 'preventable'

The Brief The family of an Edgewater Police officer who was shot and killed at a Circle K gas station is suing the company. Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell was shot and killed inside a Circle K gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea in September. The man charged with Jewell's murder – Eduardo Machado – was an employee of the gas station. The lawsuit claims Circle K Inc. was negligent in hiring Machado.



A family is suing Circle K Stores, claiming the death of an Edgewater Police officer at a gas station in September was preventable.

What we know:

Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell was shot and killed inside a Circle K gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea in September. The man charged with Jewell's murder – Eduardo Machado – was an employee of the gas station.

The lawsuit, filed by Jewell's family, said Circle K was negligent in hiring Machado – which they believe led to Jewell's murder.

"Circle K Stores Inc. failed to use reasonable care to select and retain an employee that was competent and fit for the position," the complaint said.

Attorneys for the family said Circle K Stores Inc. was advised of Machado's use of illegal guns and was told by law enforcement that he was a "dangerous individual." The lawsuit said that Circle K ignored warnings from law enforcement about Machado.

Circle K Stores Inc. failed to take reasonable steps to prevent foreseeable harm, which directly resulted in Jewell's death, the complaint said.

The backstory:

Officer Jewell, who was off duty, was shot and killed on Sept. 15, 2025, while waiting to pay for a hot dog inside a Circle K gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea, Florida, in what officials have described as a "targeted assassination." Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the alleged suspect, Machado, fired 24 shots at Jewell in less than two minutes in a seemingly unprovoked ambush. The shooting was captured on surveillance camera.

Machado admitted to detectives that he shot Jewell multiple times and that he did it because he was having a bad day, Chitwood said. Machado alleged that he and Jewell had an argument, but was unable to provide any details on where, when, or what the argument was about, Sheriff Chitwood said during a press conference.

What is the family seeking?

David Jewell's family is seeking $20 million dollars for compensatory damages relating to loss of companionship, funeral expenses, and other losses permitted under Florida law.

The law firm representing the family said in a statement:

"This lawsuit is about responsibility. Our investigation indicates that Circle K failed to take basic measures that would have protected David Jewell. We intend to prove these facts in court and secure justice for the family. No one should have to endure this kind of loss, especially when it could have been prevented. We are seeking accountability to ensure this never happens to another family."

Who was David Jewell?

Officer David Jewell joined the Edgewater Police Department in June 2023.

"David was a guy that you could rely on for anything."

"David was a guy that you could rely on for anything. You'd never hear a bad thing about him," Acting Edgewater Police Chief Charles Geiger told reporters during a news conference in September.

Before joining Edgewater, Jewell worked for the Volusia Sheriff's Office in the communications unit. In 2020, he received the "Telecomunicator of the Quarter" distinction, according to Volusia County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

"Jewell was honored for his calm professionalism during a crash involving two critically injured young patients on May 19, 2020. TC Jewell was praised for his work on a fire dispatch channel for his outstanding job on this call. In addition, he continues to represent the Communications Center in a positive and professional manner."

He also worked for the Lake Helen Police Department, which is part of Volusia County.

Shooting timeline

Officials also released an additional timeline of the events leading up to the shooting.

Sept. 5

Eduardo Felipe Labrada Machado purchased a Glock model 20 10 mm handgun from Bucks Gun Rack. He then has to wait the mandatory 3-day waiting period.

Sept. 15:

Around 2 p.m., Eduardo Machado visits Bucks Gun Rack to pick up the gun he bought.

Around 4:08., Eduardo Machado is working at Circle K and sees Officer David Jewell walk into the store. He goes out to his car, grabs a jacket, returns to the store and almost immediately begins shooting.

Around 8 p.m., Volusia County Sheriff and Acting Edgewater Police Chief Charles Geiger held a news conference.

Around 11:30 p.m, law enforcement escorted the body of Officer Jewell to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Sept. 16

Eduardo Machado's mug shot is released. He's booked under suspicion of first-degree murder. He makes his first appearance in front of a judge and is denied bond.

The Volusia County Sheriff provided an update on the investigation. Sheriff Chitwood said Machado allegedly fired 24 shots in less than 2 minutes. Machado's family members told deputies that he had recently been diagnosed with a mental health disorder and reported hearing voices. He is a legal U.S. resident and has lived here for 10 years on a green card, officials said.

Officer Jewell's patrol vehicle is parked outside the Edgewater Police Department as a memorial spot for people to gather.