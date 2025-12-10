Troubled Indialantic homes gets condemned after nearly 10 years as a public safety concern

The Brief An Indialantic home with public safety concerns was condemned on Dec. 10, signs around the property show. Neighbors say has long been a source of rodents, trash and human waste spilling onto their yards. Code enforcement has issued maximum fines, and officials confirm an active public health investigation is underway.



An Indialantic home that became a public health concern for neighbors for nearly 10 years is now condemned.

What we know:

After nearly 10 years of "dangerous conditions" at an Indialantic home in Brevard County – much to the opposition of neighbors – the house was condemned on Dec. 10, signs around the property show.

Now, signs are taped on the exterior of the property and behind torn screens, declaring that the property is unsafe to enter due to a Brevard County building code violation.

Multiple items such as a ladder, trash and a bicycle remained scattered around the yard.

The backstory:

Neighbors near the Atlantic Avenue property in Indialantic tried for years to get the "nuisance property" resolved. They reported a slew of rats, bugs, public nudity and human waste thrown on the yard as commonly occurring there.

A multiple-agency investigation was launched into the suspected hoarder home this week.

New agencies, including the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the county health department, are now involved in addressing conditions at a home neighbors have described as a "house of horrors."

Neighbors told FOX 35 they sought help in November after conditions became unbearable. Since the station’s report, they say the response has improved dramatically.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said deputies, victim advocates and local service organizations are working together to clean up the property and stabilize the situation.

Brevard County code enforcement says the home has reached the maximum fines allowed for violations relating to unsafe structures, junk vehicles and overgrown property. The Florida Department of Health confirmed it is conducting an active environmental public health investigation but declined to comment further.

Officials say multiple agencies are now coordinating to protect the well-being of residents.