Florida man arrested on I-95, tells deputy 'I drank too much' body cam video shows

The Brief A Palm Coast man was arrested early Sunday after crashing his car off I-95 and admitting to deputies he had been drinking heavily. Michael Gonzalez, 30, failed field sobriety tests and later registered a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit. He was charged with DUI and taken to the county jail.



A Palm Coast man was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing his car off Interstate 95 and admitting to deputies that he had been drinking heavily.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash near Palm Coast, where a caller reported that a gray Toyota crossed all three lanes of traffic before spinning out and crashing into the woods.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver, 30-year-old Michael Gonzalez, outside the vehicle. Gonzalez declined medical attention but told deputies he had "drank too much" and couldn’t remember the crash. Deputies noted he smelled strongly of alcohol, had vomited on himself, and was unsteady on his feet.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Gonzalez was arrested for DUI and taken to the Flalger County jail. Breath tests later showed his blood alcohol content at 0.168 and 0.173 — more than twice the legal limit.

What they're saying:

"Drinking and driving is extremely dangerous, and this guy is lucky the only consequence was a trip to the Green Roof Inn and a damaged car," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "He could have seriously injured or killed himself or others on the roadway."

Gonzalez is facing a DUI charge. No injuries were reported.