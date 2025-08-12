Monique Worrell files petition to block political influence in investigations

The Brief State Attorney Monique Worrell filed a petition to block political influence in investigations and clarify what records can be released under grand jury secrecy laws. She says a 2024 probe by the prior administration broke standard practices. Her office is adopting policies to ensure investigations are guided by evidence, not politics.



State Attorney Monique Worrell has filed a Petition for Declaratory Judgment seeking to shield her office’s investigative processes from political interference and to clarify what information from a prior investigation may legally be released.

What we know:

Worrell’s office argues the requested records are protected under Florida’s grand jury secrecy laws and has asked the court to confirm whether any portion can be disclosed without violating those protections.

The filing comes in response to an internal investigation launched by the previous appointed administration just two days after Worrell was re-elected in November 2024, which was later referred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for possible grand jury review.

What they're saying:

"No prosecutor’s office in this country should allow its investigative processes to be compromised," Worrell said in a statement. "An investigation must be grounded in facts, follow established procedures, and serve the pursuit of justice."

Worrell claims the investigation against her and her former executive team was conducted outside standard practices and placed unwarranted pressure on staff, undermining prosecutorial decision-making. She said her administration is implementing new policies to ensure criminal and administrative matters are handled separately, follow consistent standards, and are driven solely by evidence and the law.

Since returning to office, Worrell said she has focused on restoring trust, transparency and efficiency and that the petition is part of broader efforts to prevent similar situations in the future.