'Keep breathing man!' Volusia Co. deputy performs CPR on unconscious dump truck driver on side of road

A Volusia County Deputy is being hailed a hero after he performed CPR on a dump truck driver who he found unconscious on the side of the road.

Body cam footage shows Sgt. Walsh approaching a truck on I-95 after he said he witnessed it running off the road, striking a guard rail Wednesday.

Sgt. Walsh was on I-95 southbound near Oak Hill when he found the driver slumped over the wheel, unconscious.

He pulled the driver out of the truck and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, a Facebook post shows.

The driver was transported to an area hospital, where he was breathing on his own and receiving treatment.

Central Florida has seen several heroic efforts from law enforcement over the last week.

