Expand / Collapse search

Say Cheese! 'Ugly cute' fish caught 'smiling' at camera in the deep sea, video shows

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 35 Orlando

Video shows fish 'smiling' at camera in deep-sea

The smiley snailfish has a knack for 'smiling' in the deep sea

If you've never seen a smiling fish — well, now is your chance.  

The smiley snailfish is not a life form you'd come across while swimming in the ocean. Unless you plan on deep-sea diving thousands of feet down under, your best bet is to keep reading. 

The unique deep-sea snailfish was found at almost 2,800 meters by scientists with the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute while they explored "Seamount 9" in the Pacific Remote Island waters. 

MORE VIRAL VIDEOS:

Image 1 of 5

Credit: Nautilus Live Ocean Exploration Trust

The snailfish may not be easy on the eyes, but its apparent "smile" can make you feel otherwise — the creature is actually a pretty common sight to see in this habitat. 

Widely distributed across the global ocean — both in latitude and depth — some species have been found in the Mariana Trench, over 8,000 meters deep. 

The deep sea exploration is done by use of an ROV — remotely operated vehicle —that explores the geology, biology, archaeology, and chemistry of the ocean.  