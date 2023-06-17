Say Cheese! 'Ugly cute' fish caught 'smiling' at camera in the deep sea, video shows
If you've never seen a smiling fish — well, now is your chance.
The smiley snailfish is not a life form you'd come across while swimming in the ocean. Unless you plan on deep-sea diving thousands of feet down under, your best bet is to keep reading.
The unique deep-sea snailfish was found at almost 2,800 meters by scientists with the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute while they explored "Seamount 9" in the Pacific Remote Island waters.
Credit: Nautilus Live Ocean Exploration Trust
The snailfish may not be easy on the eyes, but its apparent "smile" can make you feel otherwise — the creature is actually a pretty common sight to see in this habitat.
Widely distributed across the global ocean — both in latitude and depth — some species have been found in the Mariana Trench, over 8,000 meters deep.
The deep sea exploration is done by use of an ROV — remotely operated vehicle —that explores the geology, biology, archaeology, and chemistry of the ocean.