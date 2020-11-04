Kanye West concedes 2020 presidential bid, tweets 'KANYE 2024'

article

Kanye West has thrown in the towel on his run for the White House in 2020, but has hinted that he'll be back on the campaign trail for the 2024 election.

As election results rolled in on Tuesday night, West tweeted a photo of himself in front of a U.S. map with the caption, "KANYE 2024."

West appeared on the ballot in 12 U.S. states against President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

According to the Associated Press, Kanye’s biggest turnout was in Tennessee, where he got just over 10,000 votes.

West had tweeted on Tuesday that he voted for himself and that it was the first time he had voted in a presidential election.

"The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world."