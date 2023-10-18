Jury to decide fate of David Tronnes, man accused of murdering wife inside Orlando home

A jury went into deliberation on Wednesday to decide the fate of David Tronnes, a man accused of murdering his wife Shanti Cooper-Tronnes inside their Orlando home five years ago.

The trial began on Thursday as law enforcement, friends, medical examiners, and others were called to the stand to give their testimony on the case.

The couple was in the middle of renovating their Delaney Park home when Shanti was found dead. Several witnesses have said there were disagreements about the process. One of the witnesses on Monday was a neighbor and a friend of Shanti.

"Now, as a couple, how often did you have an opportunity to observe the two of them together?" asked the prosecutor. "Well, whenever we had them over, or my kid's pool party, or I guess at the Super Bowl, they came over to our house, just the two of them," said Shanti’s friend.

"Did they appear to be affectionate towards each other?" asked the prosecutor. "No, I never saw them hold hands, touch, it was a little strange," Shanti’s friend replied.

A medical examiner said in court he was confident the cause of death was strangulation and blunt force head trauma.