Joel Greenberg expected to strike plea deal, attorneys say

Attorneys for Joel Greenberg say the former Seminole County Tax Collector is expected to take a plea by May 15, the Orlando Sentinel reported. That's the deadline to work out a deal.

Greenberg had been scheduled to stand trial in June. He did not appear in court on Thursday.

It was not made clear which charges he would plead.

Greenberg is facing charges of stalking a political opponent and sex trafficking of a minor. He was then caught violating his nightly curfew earlier this month after bonding out because he left Central Florida to see his wife in Jupiter, an incident report revealed.

Now, after the release of a new indictment last month, Greenberg faces 21 more federal charges, bringing the total number of federal charges he faces to 33.

The charges include embezzling more than $400,000 from the Tax Collectors office for personal use, buying himself cryptocurrency to operate a business selling cryptocurrency mining machines. He also purchased personal items, like autographed Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan memorabilia.

