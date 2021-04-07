Former President Trump responds to report that Rep. Matt Gaetz asked for pardon

Former President Donald Trump is responding to a New York Times report that Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz sought a blanket preemptive pardon before Trump left office.

The New Times reports that in the final weeks of Trump's presidency, Gaetz privately asked the White House "for blanket pre-emptive pardons for himself and unidentified congressional allies for any crimes they may have committed, according to two people told of the discussions."

The report states that aides told Trump about the request, but it is not clear whether Gaetz discussed it with the president directly.

In a statement from the office of Donald Trump, the former president said:

"Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon. It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him."

Gaetz is the subject of a sex trafficking investigation for his alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl. It stems from his friendship with Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg who is charged with sex trafficking a child.

Gaetz has denied any criminal activity and claims it's part of an extortion attempt.