'Job growth' money goes to Orlando-Melbourne International Airport project

Dipping into the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday awarded $3.9 million to Orlando Melbourne International Airport for water and sewer improvements needed to expand the facility.

DeSantis said the Job Growth Grant Fund money will help continue growth of the aviation and aerospace industries on the state’s Space Coast.

“We really believe that that’s going to be important for Florida’s future, and as governor I want to do all I can to help facilitate that going forward,” DeSantis said during a news conference at the airport. The grant is expected to help the airport land an unidentified “opportunity” that could create more than 500 jobs, according to an application for the money from the Melbourne Airport Authority.

“Existing tenants would also benefit with a suitable environment to grow existing operations and jobs,” airport Executive Director Greg Donovan wrote in the application. The Job Growth Grant Fund, which the governor can direct to regional infrastructure projects and workforce-training programs, received $40 million from the Legislature for the current fiscal year.

DeSantis has asked lawmakers to bump the funding to $85 million during the 2020 legislative session. The fund was created in 2017 after a legislative battle about incentives, including a failed request by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2016 to provide $250 million in economic-development money that could go directly to businesses.

Some Democrats have labeled the Job Growth Grant Fund a “slush fund” that lacks oversight. Applications are posted on the Department of Economic Opportunity website.

