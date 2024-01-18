Jimmy John's unveils secret menu hack for new sandwich

Jimmy John's wants to help you cure that "blahh" feeling that hits in mid-January with a special, secret menu-hack.

The sandwich chain has unveiled a new sandwich – and the best part is that it's available year-round. Introducing the BLAHS, a sandwich you can order by customizing the restaurant's core menu, according to Jimmy John's.

BLAHS is an acronym that stands for all the ingredients in the sandwich (or wrap!): b acon, l ettuce, a vocado spread, h ot peppers and s alami. You can order it by starting with a JJBLT, and then adding avocado spread, Jimmy Peppers and salami. Then, remove the tomato.

The BLAHS wrap is a secret menu hack from Jimmy John's. (Photo: Jimmy John's)

Because BLAHS is a "core menu hack," according to Jimmy John's, "fans won’t have to say goodbye to the BLAHS like a typical limited-time offering."