Jimmy John's unveils secret menu hack for new sandwich

By Dani Medina
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 35 Orlando

Big food news trending in Central Florida

Jimmy John's wants to help you cure that "blahh" feeling that hits in mid-January with a special, secret menu-hack. 

The sandwich chain has unveiled a new sandwich – and the best part is that it's available year-round. Introducing the BLAHS, a sandwich you can order by customizing the restaurant's core menu, according to Jimmy John's. 

BLAHS is an acronym that stands for all the ingredients in the sandwich (or wrap!): bacon, lettuce, avocado spread, hot peppers and salami. You can order it by starting with a JJBLT, and then adding avocado spread, Jimmy Peppers and salami. Then, remove the tomato. 

The BLAHS wrap is a secret menu hack from Jimmy John's. (Photo: Jimmy John's)

Because BLAHS is a "core menu hack," according to Jimmy John's, "fans won’t have to say goodbye to the BLAHS like a typical limited-time offering."