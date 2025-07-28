1-week-old baby found alone in driveway of Orlando home, police say

The Brief An infant – estimated to be 1-week-old – was found in a car seat in the driveway of an Orlando home alone, police said. The infant is OK and was taken to the hospital, police said. The Orlando metro is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. as temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-to-high 90s in some areas.



A 1-week-old infant was found alone, strapped into a car seat, and left outside in the driveway of an Orlando home early Monday morning, police said.

Police said the infant is "in good health" and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are now looking for the infant's parents, and are asking neighbors to look at their surveillance video.

Much of Orlando remains under a heat advisory due to the extreme temperatures, which have been in the 90s the last several days. The heat index – the feels like temperature – is expected to be over 100 degrees in some areas.

Infant left in car seat in driveway of Orlando home, police say

What we know:

Police said the boy – estimated to be a week old – was found around 7:20 a.m. outside a home on Lido Street, near Semoran Blvd. and Curry Ford Road, east of downtown Orlando.

"He is in good health and is currently being treated at a local hospital," police said of the boy.

Where are the parents? Orlando police asking for help

What you can do:

Police are looking for any information that could assist in finding the infant's parents or guardians. Police are also asking anyone who lives in the area to review home surveillance video or security footage for any potential leads.

How to contact the Orlando Police Department:

Orlando Police Information Desk: 407-246-2470

Orlando Police Non-emergency number: 321-235-5300

Crimeline: 800-423-8477 (TIPS). You can remain anonymous.