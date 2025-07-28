Duke Energy customers stunned by summer bill hikes tied to new fees

The Brief Duke Energy customers in Central Florida report electric bills rising more than 30% this summer. New storm recovery charges and rate hikes are driving the increases, despite some fee removals. The utility urges conservation and offers payment help, but many residents remain frustrated.



Some Duke Energy customers across Central Florida are reporting steep increases in their monthly electric bills this summer — in some cases by as much as 30% compared to last year.

What we know:

Duke Energy customers in Central Florida are reporting dramatic spikes in their electric bills this summer — some rising by 30% or more compared to the same time last year. Several households say they’ve tried energy-saving measures like raising thermostats, but still received bills nearing or exceeding $600.

Duke Energy attributes the increase to a combination of higher summer demand, a new storm cost recovery charge, and approved base rate hikes.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many customers are impacted across the region or whether Duke plans further rate adjustments in the near term. There’s also uncertainty about how well Duke’s optional time-of-use billing programs are working for customers, some of whom say they were surprised by additional peak-hour costs.

The backstory:

The Florida Public Service Commission approved a 2% base rate increase for Duke Energy in early 2024, with two more hikes scheduled for 2026 and 2027. In March, Duke added a storm damage recovery charge of $31 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours. While some minor fees were eliminated, the new charges and high temperatures have led to significantly higher bills for many residents.

What they're saying:

Viewers who contacted FOX 35 Orlando said they've raised their thermostats and cut back on usage, but the bills keep climbing.

"I understand it going up in the summer, but still — $400, it’s $450 this month," said Alex Dowling, a Duke customer.

Jake Hubbard said his family’s bill jumped nearly $180 from the previous month, reaching close to $600.

"I was floored. I was completely floored," said Hubbard’s partner, Stephanie Hull. "I wanted to have the meter checked — this is ridiculous."

Duke Energy officials attribute the increase to a combination of summer usage, regulatory changes, and new surcharges.

"One of the things is our storm cost recovery," said Aly Coleman Raschid, a spokesperson for the utility.

The timing of the charge, coupled with higher cooling demands during record heat, has led to what some customers call sticker shock.

"[It’s] almost half of the rent," Hull said.

What you can do:

Some customers may also be enrolled in optional time-of-use programs that offer lower rates during off-peak hours in exchange for higher prices between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. While the plans are designed to reduce bills for energy-conscious households, others say they’ve been caught off guard by unexpected charges.

Tips to manage power usage include closing blinds to block sunlight, avoiding oven use during peak heat, and running ceiling fans counterclockwise to circulate cool air more efficiently.

For customers struggling to pay their bills, Duke Energy says it offers payment plans and financial assistance programs.