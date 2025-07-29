DeSantis to speak at 2025 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at the 2025 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference in Orlando on Tuesday.
The event is set to begin at 8:45 a.m. This year's event is being held at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.
What is the Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference?
Typically held in central or south Florida, this is the largest annual law enforcement event in the state, attracting around 500 attendees including sheriffs, sheriff’s office personnel, and other law enforcement professionals.
The conference offers continuing education, networking opportunities, sharing of best practices, award recognition, and important updates in the field.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Governor's Office on July 29, 2025. Additional details about the conference was provided by the Florida Sheriffs Association's website.