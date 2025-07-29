DeSantis to speak at 2025 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference in Orlando

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at the 2025 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference on Tuesday in Orlando. The event, held at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, begins at 8:45 a.m. It is the state’s largest annual law enforcement gathering, offering training, networking, and industry updates to around 500 attendees.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at the 2025 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference in Orlando on Tuesday.

The event is set to begin at 8:45 a.m. This year's event is being held at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.

What is the Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference?

Typically held in central or south Florida, this is the largest annual law enforcement event in the state, attracting around 500 attendees including sheriffs, sheriff’s office personnel, and other law enforcement professionals.

The conference offers continuing education, networking opportunities, sharing of best practices, award recognition, and important updates in the field.

