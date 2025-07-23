Marion County man sentenced to life in 2023 Ocklawaha triple murder; third suspect to be sentenced

The Brief Robert Robinson and Tahj Brewton were both sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the 2023 triple homicide of three Marion County teens, while 12-year-old Christopher Atkins received a 40-year sentence as part of a plea deal. Judge Robert Hodges called the crimes "absolutely heinous" and noted both Robinson and Brewton would be eligible for sentence review after 25 years. The murders, described as gang-related, involved the execution-style killings of Layla Silvernail, Michael Hodo Jr., and Camille Quarles.



Robert Robinson, one of the three suspects involved in the 2023 triple murder of three other teens in Marion County, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Judge Robert Hodges, described the crimes as "absolutely heinous" and noted that the severity outweighed any mitigating factors. "Had this occurred nine months later, he would have been 18… he could very well have faced the death penalty," Hodges said as emotional outbursts filled the courtroom.

Prosecutors argued Robinson played a central role in the fatal incident, influencing co-defendant Joshua Atkins and failing to fully cooperate with law enforcement. They also highlighted his prior criminal activity, including the theft of a gun used in the homicide, along with other incidents involving a stolen credit card and vehicle. The state acknowledged his mental health issues but emphasized his pattern of calculated behavior, saying, "This isn’t one mistake."

The defense pointed to Robinson’s troubled upbringing, including exposure to domestic violence and the murder of his father, as well as his cognitive impairments and "bipolar considerations." Despite presenting these factors, the defense offered no specific sentencing recommendation.

Judge Hodges ruled that Robinson's sentence would be eligible for review after 25 years, with an appeal window of 30 days.

Tahj Brewton - Sentenced to Life

Tahj Brewton, the other teen involved in this murder case, was also sentenced to life in prison early Wednesday morning.

Circuit Judge Robert Hodges sentenced Brewton to three life terms—one for each homicide. Based on their plea agreement, he will be eligible for review on those life sentences in 25 years.

Hodges pointed to the seriousness and the heinousness of the murders, his past criminal history and that he "orchestrated" the crimes.

Prior to learning his fate, numerous victim statements were presented during his sentencing. Brewton declined to speak when given the opportunity to address the court. He has 30 days to file an appeal.

Christopher Atkins - Sentenced to 40 years

Christopher Atkins, who was just 12 at the time of the murders, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as part of a plea deal that included his cooperation against Brewton and Robinson.

The state acknowledged Atkins as the least culpable of the three defendants but argued for more than the mandatory minimum of 40 years, citing additional charges of armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

The defense emphasized Atkins’ age, unstable upbringing, and remorse, noting his willingness to testify and early admission of guilt.

The judge credited Atkins with 798 days of time served and set a sentence review in 25 years.

3 Ocklawaha teens murdered in 2023

The backstory:

Between May 30 and April 1, 2023, the bodies of three teenagers – identified as Layla Silvernail, Michael Hodo Jr., and Camille Quarles – were recovered in different locations in Marion County.

According to officials, Silvernail had been shot in the head and was found near a dumpster. Hodo Jr. was shot in the back of the head and found alongside the road. Quarles had two gunshot wounds and was found dead in a car trunk that was partially submerged in a lake.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods previously told reporters that it appeared that everyone was part of an unofficial neighborhood "wannabe gang" and that at some point, the three boys turned on the three teenagers. A possible motive appeared to be robbery.

According to the arrest affidavit, the suspects and victims were together the night of the murders. Atkins claimed Brewton shot Silvernail and 17-year-old Michael Hodo Jr. Atkins then claimed he was forced to shoot another victim "or his family would be killed", the affidavit states.

During an interview with Robinson, officials asked why he shot one of the victims to which he replied, "Because she was still alive. She was going to snitch on us all. We was all going to go to jail for life", the affidavit read.

In May 2023, a grand jury indicted Robinson and Brewton on three counts of first-degree murder, and Atkins was indicted on one count of first-degree murder in the deaths of the three teenagers.

FOX 35 has previously not named Atkins due to his age. However, FOX 35 has decided to name him as he has been charged as an adult.