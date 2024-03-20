More suspects sought after woman shot, killed at Orlando apartments

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two more suspects connected to a shooting that left a woman dead in Orlando last year.

Crimeline released a flyer showing two men who investigators said participated in the shooting at the Jernigan Garden Apartments on Sept. 22, 2023, which resulted in the death of 22-year-old Macayla Patterson. Three others were shot, but their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

So far, police have made one arrest in the case – 23-year-old Delray Shundale Duncan Jr. – who was arrested shortly after the shooting on charges of first-degree felony murder and attempted homicide.

Anyone who recognizes the other two suspects is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

A motive regarding the shooting was not immediately released.