Multiple hurt after shooting near Orlando apartment complex, police say

Multiple people have been hurt after a shooting Friday afternoon at an apartment complex along Mercy Drive in Orlando, police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., there was a large police presence near the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. A second crime scene was located about a mile away near the intersection of Old Winter Garden Rd. and Duncan Pl.

According to the OPD, officers responded to a shooting on Mercy Dr. around 2:30 p.m. where they found a gunshot victim who was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC).

Officers said they were able to obtain a description of a vehicle fleeing the scene. The vehicle was stopped, and three people were detained, one of whom was found to also have suffered a gunshot wound. That person was also taken to ORMC in critical condition. A third individual with a gunshot wound was dropped off at ORMC, according to police.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Multiple people have been injured at a shooting in Orlando's Pine Hills neighborhood.

Detectives are on scene and asking anyone with any information to please contact us or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). Old Winter Garden Rd. is also closed to traffic in both directions while police investigate.

FOX 35 News has crews headed to the two crime scenes to gather additional information on this developing story. Check back for updates.