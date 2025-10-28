Life in Jamaica: 7 interesting facts about history, culture and people

The Brief Hurricane Melissa is the first Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in Jamaica. Before Melissa, the most destructive hurricane in Jamaica was Hurricane Gilbert in 1988. Eight-time Olympic medalist Usain Bolt tweeted support and resources for his country.



As Hurricane Melissa’s landfall on Jamaica is imminent, the country has braced for the impact of several hurricanes in the past. Melissa is the first Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in Jamaica.

Here's a few facts about Jamaican history, life and culture.

Where is Jamaica?

Jamaica is located in the center of the Caribbean, surrounded by Cuba, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Belize, Honduras and Costa Rica. The island is 146 miles long and around 51 miles wide. It consists of lush mountain areas and a coastline with secluded bays, beaches and cliffs.

Jamaica’s capital, Kingston, is a vacation destination with a visit to Port Royal – which shows a well-preserved 17th century fort, historic buildings and an underwater sunken building, created in a 1692 earthquake.

Other travel destinations include Montego Bay, Negril, Ocho Rios, Port Antonio and South Coast.

Jamaica’s climate

Jamaica is known for its tropical climate – with two rainy seasons from May to November and a dry period from December to April.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA - JULY 03: Palm trees sway as the wind and rain from Hurricane Beryl pass through on July 03, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. Beryl has caused widespread damage in several island nations as it continues to cross the Caribbean. (Photo by Expand

Jamaica’s hurricane history

Hurricane Melissa will be the first Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in Jamaica. Despite this, Jamaica has a history of destructive hurricanes, FOX Weather reported. Hurricane Beryl narrowly missed the island in 2024, with the center of the Category 4 storm hitting 20 miles south of Jamaica.

Hurricane Sandy – a Category 1 at the time it was near Jamaica – made landfall in 2012. Hurricane Gilbert – in 1988 – was the most destructive hurricane to Jamaica in history – delivering $2.5 billion in damages, FOX Weather said.

FILE - Silver sands beach, Trelawny, Jamaica. (Phil Clarke Hill/In Pictures via Getty Images)

7 areas evacuated for Hurricane Melissa

The Government of Jamaica issued a Disaster Risk Management (Hurricane Melissa) Evacuation Order, 2025 on Oct. 24 to evacuate seven areas, including:

Port Royal, Kingston

Portland Cottage, Clarendon

Rocky Point, Clarendon

Old Harbour Bay, St. Catherine

Taylor Land, Bull Bay, St. Andrew

New Haven, St. Andrew

Riverton City, St. Andrew

History of Jamaica

Jamaica – with its mix of culture and language – is heavily influenced by its history and people living there.

The country reached independence from slavery in 1838 and celebrates its Emancipation Day every August 1. The country also celebrates being an independent nation from British rule in 1962 by flying its black, green and gold flag.

People living in Jamaica speak English and Jamaican – also known as Patois – a dialect shaped by African, Spanish, French, Portuguese and English, Visit Jamaica said. Known for its cuisine, Jamaica is a mix of cultures – which heavily influences its food.

Deer Park, N.Y.: The jerk chicken at One Bite JamWaican Restaurant & Bakery in Deer Park, New York marinates for hours in a dozen spices. The dish is photographed on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Corin Hirsch/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Music, food and culture

Steeped in rich culinary traditions, food staples in Jamaica include jerk chicken, curried goat, Jamaican black cake – also known as rum cake – and rice and peas. At festivals, an assortment of beef patties and fried plantains are also common, Jamaican Kitchen, which has several restaurants throughout Connecticut, said on its website.

Chef and Founder of Negril Jamaican Restaurant in Orlando said his recipes were passed down by generations – flavoring meals in fresh herbs and Jamaican spices.

Multiple music styles, including reggae, ska, mentor, rocksteady and dub, orginated from Jamaica.

"Roots" reggae music can be traced back to the late 1940s and 1950s when Jamaica's recording industry was starting, the Smithsonian Center for Folklife & Cultural Heritage said. Reggae was popularized in the 1970s in Jamaica and throughout the world. Taking inspiration from mento and ska styles, many ska artists went on to be known for reggae, such as the Wailers, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer, and Toots and the Maytals, the Smithsonian reported.

A file photo dated Aug. 18, 2016 shows Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's 200m Final of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency via G Expand

Notable people from Jamaica

From reggae musician Bob Marley to the fastest man on Earth – eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt – Jamaica is the birthplace of several notable people in history.

Bolt re-posted information from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management in Kingston before Hurricane Melissa made landfall on the island. He also posted praying hands with forecasts of Hurricane Melissa.

Other notable figures from Jamaica include musician Jimmy Cliff, Jamaican-American rapper Sandra "Pepa" Denton – one-half of the hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa – footballer Ricardo Fuller and cricket player Chris Gayle.