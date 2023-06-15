Neighbors worried about pedestrian's darting into traffic near busy A1A hotel

Neighbors are sounding the alarm on a busy stretch of A1A, saying it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

Viewers reached out to FOX 35 about their concerns near the Crown Plaza Hotel near Paradise Beach because numerous guests are crossing the street and how they’re doing it is dangerous.

People visiting the hotel are supposed to use an elevated footbridge to get to the hotel because they park across the street. Those who live nearby say very few people are using the bridge, and they’re worried someone could get hurt.

Even with cars zooming by, families dart into traffic, trying to cross the street with a safer option just above their heads.

"We don’t want to see anyone get hurt. You know, we don’t want to see anybody get hurt or unfortunately killed by a vehicle," said two concerned neighbors who live in the area.

People who live near the busy intersection say they see very few people using this elevated footbridge.

"People when they get out of here and they want to go south or north, especially when it gets dark, it’s a danger because you see people coming in from the crown plaza to the parking lot – they don’t use the crosswalk," said Clara Ball who also lives next to the hotel and is worried about safety. "They just use the A1A."

The footbridge doesn’t have an elevator. Crown Plaza’s manager tells FOX 35, the hotel offers valet parking at the front door, and they have a shuttle to transport guests back and forth from the parking lot across the street.

These are options in place to keep people from running into traffic.

"They need to put a light or something because it’s dangerous," Ball added.

Those are some safety suggestions nearby homeowners have. People also say an elevator could make more people use the footbridge.

In a statement sent to FOX 35, FDOT District Five Public Information Director Cindi Lane says they're, "working with the hotel to address safety in the area." She also says, "the department is always revisiting its roadways and looking for opportunities to improve safety and mobility. Just like with speed limits, there’s a careful balance that takes place when analyzing state roadways for crosswalks."

People hope improvements are made quickly before someone doesn’t reach their final destination.

"Somebody’s going to get run over there," Ball concluded.

These neighbors say they’re sounding the alarm now because this area will only get busier. Construction is underway right next to the Crown Plaza, and even more, people will be trying to cross this road in the future.

Melbourne Police also say they will try adding more traffic patrols in the area. They’re also asking anyone with concerns to call their department, so they know what days and times need the most attention.