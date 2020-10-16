It’s a girl! California zoo welcomes baby giraffe

article

Welcome to the world, cutie!

The Sacramento Zoo is celebrating the birth of its newest adorable addition: a baby giraffe.

The female calf, now named Glory, was born on September 20 to 10-year-old Masai giraffe, Shani.

“Thanks to the generous donor who received the opportunity to name Shani's new calf, this sweet baby has a beautiful name and is ready to take on the world!” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

After spending time bonding with her mama in the giraffe barn, Glory officially joined the herd in their habitat for the first time earlier this week, allowing visitors to get a glimpse of the new baby.

“What a beauty! Got to see her Tuesday,’ one visitor gushed on social media.

Glory is the 20th calf born at the Sacramento Zoo since 1964 when the species was first housed at the zoo.

