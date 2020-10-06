Adorable baby dolphin born at SeaWorld Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - The dolphin family at SeaWorld Orlando just got bigger!
The theme park announced that a new baby dolphin was born to first-time mama Bree!
"On Tuesday, September 29, guests at SeaWorld got a glimpse of something truly special when first-time dolphin mom Bree gave birth to her calf at SeaWorld Orlando’s dolphin nursery," SeaWorld wrote in a statement.
SeaWorld tells the Miami Herald that it will be a week or so before they know if the little cutie is a boy or a girl.
(SeaWorld Orlando)
(SeaWorld Orlando)
When the gender is revealed, the park will hold a contest to let guests name the new baby dolphin.
For now, start thinking of a name and watch the video above to see more of the adorable new baby!
