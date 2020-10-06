Expand / Collapse search

Adorable baby dolphin born at SeaWorld Orlando

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Pets and Animals
FOX 35 Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando welcomes baby dolphin

An adorable baby dolphin was recently born at SeaWorld Orlando! (Video credit: SeaWorld)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The dolphin family at SeaWorld Orlando just got bigger!

The theme park announced that a new baby dolphin was born to first-time mama Bree!

"On Tuesday, September 29, guests at SeaWorld got a glimpse of something truly special when first-time dolphin mom Bree gave birth to her calf at SeaWorld Orlando’s dolphin nursery," SeaWorld wrote in a statement.

SeaWorld tells the Miami Herald that it will be a week or so before they know if the little cutie is a boy or a girl.  

MORE NEWS: It's a girl! Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes baby giraffe

(SeaWorld Orlando)

(SeaWorld Orlando)

When the gender is revealed, the park will hold a contest to let guests name the new baby dolphin.

For now, start thinking of a name and watch the video above to see more of the adorable new baby!

MORE NEWS: 'Rocket the Dog' adopted after living in animal shelter for more than 200 days