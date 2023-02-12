Expand / Collapse search

Is Rihanna pregnant? Internet blows up with speculation after Super Bowl Half Time show

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 9:06PM
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago
Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show article

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Is Rihanna pregnant??

That was the question blowing up the internet on Sunday as the singer performed at the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

Rihanna's outfit, her careful steps and a prominent belly led to widespread speculation online.

9374808c-GettyImages-1465420773.jpg

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) ( )

There was no statement from Rihanna during or after the performance. The sports commentators afterwards also said nothing.

Rihanna had a baby boy in May 2022.