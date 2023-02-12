Is Rihanna pregnant? Internet blows up with speculation after Super Bowl Half Time show

article

Is Rihanna pregnant??

That was the question blowing up the internet on Sunday as the singer performed at the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

Rihanna's outfit, her careful steps and a prominent belly led to widespread speculation online.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) ( )

There was no statement from Rihanna during or after the performance. The sports commentators afterwards also said nothing.

Rihanna had a baby boy in May 2022.