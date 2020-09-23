Investigation launched after apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

article

Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide between an estranged husband and his father-in-law, Central Florida deputies said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 about the apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday night. They said that it happened on Windchime Circle in Clermont.

They said that an estranged husband entered the residence of his wife's parents, where his wife was present, and confronted his father-in-law. The estranged husband shot his father-in-law. He then exited the residence and shot himself.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

