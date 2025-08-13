Orlando weather: Hot, humid and steamy temperatures ahead of afternoon showers and storms

The Brief A hot, humid and steamy Wednesday is in the works across Central Florida. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon, bringing heavy rain, vivid lightning and gusty winds. Temperatures will remain hot and humid through the end of the week, with rain chances decreasing.



A hot, humid and steamy Wednesday is in the works across Central Florida. However, temperatures will cool down a few degrees following some possible fternoon showers.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today and through the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Temperatures will be hot and humid throughout the day on Wednesday. Plan for highs to reach the low-90s near the coast and mid-90s for inland areas. Once we factor in the humidity, peak heat indexes will reach a range of 102-107°.

Shower and storm chances will be more sea-breeze driven this afternoon and fairly typical for this time of year. A few showers will begin around 1 p.m., ahead of rain chances peaking at around a 60% chance during mid-afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain today, but those who do can expect heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The best chances of rain and storms will be for inland areas of Central Florida as well.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

A few lingering downpours and storms will be possible through midnight. These will gradually fade during the predawn hours of Thursday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-to-upper-70s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Dig deeper:

We're still planning for slightly lower chances of showers and storms as we head into the end of the week, especially on Friday.

Temperatures will remain hot and humid with highs around the mid-90s inland and low-90s near the coast.

By this weekend, shower and storm chances will be on the increase as a seasonable pattern for this time of year. Daily downpours and storms are likely for much of next week.