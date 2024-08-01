Invest 97L: Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of tropical system

According to the National Hurricane Center, almost all of Florida could be affected by a tropical wave that is expected to develop into a stronger storm within the next week.

In response, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in dozens of counties that could be impacted.

Called Invest 97L, the storm system on Thursday afternoon was producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over regions such as Hispaniola, Puerto Rico and the southeastern Bahamas. It had a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression this weekend or early next week when it could be in the eastern Gulf of Mexico near Florida, according to the hurricane center.

State officials were advising residents to complete storm preparations now. While this storm may not become a major hurricane, there is growing concern that it may hand over Florida for several days, producing heavy rain and the potential for damaging floods.

GOES image of Invest 97L over Hispaniola, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

In a post on X, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked residents to follow guidance from the Division of Emergency Management and local officials.

Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Thursday ahead of this tropical system in the following counties:

Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

Meteorologists have urged people along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast to monitor the system.

"All of Florida should monitor the weather closely as a strengthening tropical system could be in the cards as it passes over historically warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, with lighter wind shear aloft," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren. "A tropical storm at least is now likely. Details regarding potential further strengthening, specific tracks, any stall, and the highest impact area remain unclear. That said, it appears Sunday, Monday, and next Tuesday are the main timeframe for direct tropical impacts to Florida."

If the system becomes a named storm, it will be "Debby."

