Brevard County Bomb Squad works to remove grenade from burned storage facility

The Brevard County Bomb Squad spent hours Tuesday working to safely remove a grenade found in the aftermath of a fire at a Merritt Island storage facility.

What we know:

A fire erupted late Tuesday afternoon at a Merritt Island storage facility just south of Merritt Square Mall, sending thick black smoke into the air.

Firefighters broke through garage doors to reach multiple burning units filled with personal items. During firefighting efforts, crews discovered a grenade inside the facility, prompting the Brevard County Bomb Squad to respond.

Technicians used a robot to search through the damaged debris to locate the device while authorities moved spectators and media farther away for safety.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how the grenade ended up in the storage unit or whether it was active. The extent of the fire damage remains unclear, and investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blaze. It is also unknown how long bomb squad operations will take to complete.

The backstory:

The storage facility housed a variety of tenants’ belongings, ranging from furniture to sentimental family items. For some renters, the damage means losing irreplaceable keepsakes, a painful reminder of the vulnerability of off-site storage in emergencies. The discovery of the grenade added a dangerous twist.

What they're saying:

One tenant said the loss went beyond material possessions.

"Mainly like memorable stuff of my grandchildren, my children," Crystal Marrero said, noting that she had been storing items there for more than a year.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

