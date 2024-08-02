Future Tropical Storm Debby: Forecast path, spaghetti models, timeline, watches and warnings
Stream FOX 35 News
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center says a tropical disturbance over Cuba has a high chance of further development as it approaches Florida. Potential Tropical Cyclone Four could possibly become a tropical depression or storm as early as this weekend.
It's still too early to tell exactly where this tropical system will end up, whether it will become Tropical Storm Debby, how long it will stay in the Gulf of Mexico, or whether it will make landfall over Southwest Florida, Big Bend, or places in between.
Visit our live updates story for the very latest on this tropical system and its potential impacts on Florida.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of tropical system
- Hurricane preparedness: Supplies, checklist to review ahead of the storm
- Where to get sandbags in Central Florida
Below are the latest models that track the storm's possible development, path, timeline, and impacts.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four: Forecast path
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four: Spaghetti models
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on you smart TV