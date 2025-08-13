Expand / Collapse search

Marion County hay store destroyed in large fire, no injuries reported, officials say

By
Published  August 13, 2025 11:41am EDT
Marion County
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A massive fire Tuesday evening destroyed the Tiz Whiz Feed and Hay store in Reddick, with flames consuming four tractor-trailers and threatening nearby homes. 
    • No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A massive fire Tuesday evening destroyed a feed and hay store in Reddick, sending thick black smoke into the sky and prompting a large firefighting response, officials said.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

What we know:

Marion County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to the 15000 block of NW Gainesville Road after multiple 911 callers reported the Tiz Whiz Feed and Hay store was engulfed in flames. 

Image 1 of 4

CREDIT: Marion County Fire Rescue

Four tractor-trailers on site were also consumed by the fire.

Firefighters from six additional stations joined the effort. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office provided a skid steer to help dismantle the building and its contents, which officials said was instrumental in controlling the blaze. 

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

The Source: The information in this article comes from reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Fire Rescue.

Marion CountyNews