Marion County hay store destroyed in large fire, no injuries reported, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A massive fire Tuesday evening destroyed a feed and hay store in Reddick, sending thick black smoke into the sky and prompting a large firefighting response, officials said.
What we know:
Marion County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to the 15000 block of NW Gainesville Road after multiple 911 callers reported the Tiz Whiz Feed and Hay store was engulfed in flames.
Four tractor-trailers on site were also consumed by the fire.
Firefighters from six additional stations joined the effort. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office provided a skid steer to help dismantle the building and its contents, which officials said was instrumental in controlling the blaze.
No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article comes from reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Fire Rescue.