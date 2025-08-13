Marion County hay store destroyed in large fire, no injuries reported, officials say

The Brief A massive fire Tuesday evening destroyed the Tiz Whiz Feed and Hay store in Reddick, with flames consuming four tractor-trailers and threatening nearby homes. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.



A massive fire Tuesday evening destroyed a feed and hay store in Reddick, sending thick black smoke into the sky and prompting a large firefighting response, officials said.

What we know:

Marion County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to the 15000 block of NW Gainesville Road after multiple 911 callers reported the Tiz Whiz Feed and Hay store was engulfed in flames.

Four tractor-trailers on site were also consumed by the fire.

Firefighters from six additional stations joined the effort. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office provided a skid steer to help dismantle the building and its contents, which officials said was instrumental in controlling the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.