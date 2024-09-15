Invest 95L could become Tropical Storm Helene this week off coasts of North, South Carolinas

The Brief The eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season could form this week, the NHC says A non-tropical area of low pressure is being watched near the southeastern U.S. coast North and South Carolina could see flooding and rough beach conditions regardless if a tropical or subtropical system forms or not



A non-tropical area of low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas has been dubbed Invest 95L – and could become Tropical Storm Helene this week – the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The non-tropical low is located along a frontal boundary "a couple hundred miles" off the coast of the southeastern United States and is "producing winds to gale force north of its center."

It's expected to continue moving north over the Gulf Stream's warm waters and towards the North Carolina and South Carolina coasts. If the associated front dissipates and showers and thunderstorms become better organized, it could then become a subtropical or tropical storm, which would be known as Helene.

"Regardless of tropical or subtropical development, the low is likely to bring gusty winds, heavy rains with the potential for flash flooding, coastal flooding, and dangerous beach conditions to portions of the U.S. Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast during the

next couple of days," the NHC said.

Currently, Invest 95L has a 50% chance of further development over the next seven days.

3 tropical waves in the Atlantic and Caribbean

There are three tropical waves being monitored in the Atlantic and the Caribbean. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center: