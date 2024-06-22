Expand / Collapse search

Invest 92L producing showers, thunderstorms over Georgia, Florida coast: NHC

Published  June 22, 2024 11:11am EDT
System off Florida Coast yet to become depression

Satellite images and National Weather Service Doppler radar data show that showers and thunderstorms near a low-pressure area, about 80 miles east-southeast of Brunswick, Georgia, are not yet organized enough to be classified as a tropical depression.

A low-pressure system called Invest 92L is now centered over southeastern Georgia, the National Hurricane Center said. 

Invest 92L is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, mainly off of northeastern Florida and Georgia coastal waters. 

The system is expected to drift northwestward slowly on Saturday before dissipating Saturday night. 

Invest 92L is not expected to become a tropical cyclone and has a zero percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours. 

The system also has a zero percent chance of formation over the next seven days. 