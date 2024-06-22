Invest 92L producing showers, thunderstorms over Georgia, Florida coast: NHC

A low-pressure system called Invest 92L is now centered over southeastern Georgia, the National Hurricane Center said.

Invest 92L is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, mainly off of northeastern Florida and Georgia coastal waters.

The system is expected to drift northwestward slowly on Saturday before dissipating Saturday night.

Invest 92L is not expected to become a tropical cyclone and has a zero percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours.

The system also has a zero percent chance of formation over the next seven days.